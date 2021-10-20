Men chefs redefining perceptions of the society

IN this 21st century, the world continues to record an increased level of men’s involvement in some occupations that were previously tagged ‘occupations for women.’

This disposition has turned around the table of ‘what a man can do, a woman can do better’ to ‘what a woman can do, a man can do

better’ because men delving into the cooking field are attracting more patronage and preference to themselves as they are rated to perform better than their female counterparts.

This report brings to light experiences from a good number of men who are established chefs. They use this medium to tell their stories, discuss their challenges and encourage other men who love cooking but are…