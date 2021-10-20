One year after #EndSARS protests: Lagos residents, others condemn planned commemoration of Lekki tollgate shooting

Today, October 20, 2021, makes it exactly a year after the Lekki tollgate shooting which was one of the highlights of the #EndSARS protests which not only swept through the nation but also garnered global sympathy against police brutality in Nigeria. While there have been plans and counter-plans to hold a rally today in commemoration of the incident, LEKAN OLABULO reports residents and stakeholders’ refusal of the proposed event.

The End SARS grand protest was a series of mass protests against police brutality in Nigeria. The slogan called for the disbanding of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a notorious unit of the Nigerian Police with a long record of abuses. The protests which…