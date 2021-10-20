Owoeye: Songs for a humanist par excellence

IT was a day of songs, tributes, documentary when the Justice Development Peace and Commission (JDPC) of the Catholic Archdiocese of Ibadan organised a day of tributes and songs to celebrate its late director, Reverend Father Ezekiel Ade Owoeye, who transited on October 1.

Although the event was billed to celebrate the life of Reverend Father Owoeye, a mournful atmosphere pervaded the venue as those who knew and worked with the late director couldn’t stop tears from rolling down their cheeks.

Speakers after speakers testified to the exceptional character of the deceased.

The deputy governor of Oyo State, Mr Rauf Olaniyan, who attended the event, spoke glowingly about his relationship with…