Parallel congresses: Will APC make good its sanction threat?

As some power brokers in the All Progressives congress (APC) hold onto their divergent positions on the conduct of parallel congresses, pundits are curious if the party would uphold to apply the sledge hammer on erring members, reports KUNLE ODEREMI.

About eight years ago, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) found itself in a cul de sac. Irreconcilable differences among various tendencies caused a major haemorrhage within its fold. A number of critical stakeholders jumped ship to team up with others from rival parties to float the All Progressives Congress (APC). Prominent among those that dumped the then ruling PDP were former governors, ministers and members of the National Assembly,…