Police disrupt symposium in Enugu

Police in Enugu, on Wednesday, swooped on participants at an EndSARS one year anniversary symposium.

The Police, who came in several vans, entered the Centre for Monument, on Awgu street, Independence Layout, Enugu, venue of the symposium and started baring orders and chasing the participants away.

They seized and destroyed materials belonging to the participants and conveners.

The memorial symposium was put together by the Network of Civil Society Organisations in Enugu State to commemorate the reported killings of innocent Nigerians during the EndSARS protest against police brutality in Nigeria.

According to comrade Chukwudi Anachuna, the chairman of the Network of CSOs in Enugu, the…