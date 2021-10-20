Political class deliberately creating fault lines with ethnic, religious, communal identities —Jega

Former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega has accused the political class of creating fault lines deliberately through the mobilisation of ethnic, religious and communal identities, rather than through a national identity and ensuring that citizenship rights are primary.

Jega who made this known while speaking on Channels Television, added that if after two decades of running a political party, the party cannot categorically talk about its membership size, then it is irresponsible.

“I will say actually that this is an indication of political rascality. It’s immaturity, you know people have captured and control political parties…