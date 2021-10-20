Residents killed, houses, farms destroyed as Bauchi, Gombe communities clash

A communal clash between Gungura community in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of Bauchi State and the Buri-buri community of Dukku Local Government of Gombe State has claimed an unspecified number of lives, while houses and farmlands worth millions of naira were destroyed.

The disclosure was made by the member of Bauchi State House of Assembly, representing Ganjuwa East Constituency, Gazali Abubakar Wunti at the house.

According to Gazali Abubakar, in the early hours of Wednesday, around 3:00 am, some people from Buri Buri village in Dukku Local Government Area of Gombe State attacked a village called Bara in Gungura ward of Ganjuwa LGA in Bauchi State.

He explained that “So many committees…