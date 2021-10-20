US to lift travel ban for fully vaccinated travellers on November 8

The United States (US) has said that it will reopen its borders to fully vaccinated travellers from 33 countries on November 8, BBC has reported.

Under new rules announced by the White House, vaccinated people who have had a negative test in the 72 hours before travelling will be allowed to enter.

The move marks the end of the tough restrictions that have been imposed on travellers since early last year.

“This policy is guided by public health, stringent and consistent,” a White House spokesman said.

The new rules will apply to Schengen countries – a group of 26 European nations – as well as the UK, Brazil, China, India, Iran, Ireland, and South Africa.

The current rules bar entry to…