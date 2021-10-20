Why I chose Afro-Pop ― Dreycoded

Fast-rising music artiste, Dreycoded, who is presently promoting his new single titled “Connected” has explained why it will be a misnomer to describe him as an Afrobeat singer.

“I do more of pop and Afro-Pop music, which is my comfort zone as a musician,” he said.

He added: “I feel more connected to pop music. I get inspiration from pop music and it’s much more comfortable and easier for me to write pop music than Afrobeat or any other genres.”

The Lagos-born, 27-year-old, whose real name is Sulaiman Damilare Adioalaga, further explained how he got his stage name: “Drey came from my middle name Damilare, while Coded was my nickname way back before I started making…