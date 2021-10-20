Why we deployed policemen to Lekki, we arrested miscreants with machetes ― Lagos CP

The Lagos State commissioner of police, Hakeem Odumosu has disclosed that the police in the state deployed massive policemen to Lekki because of its economic importance to the state.

The police also described the arrested protesters as ” miscreants” claiming that some of them were arrested with machetes and other dangerous weapons

CP Odumosu, while speaking at the scene of the protest said “This is a business environment. I provided them security yesterday at Adeniyi Jones too.”

He also continued that I have told them not to stop. That they should keep on moving. We agreed that they should keep moving. Any vehicle that is abandoned, we will take them from here to protective…