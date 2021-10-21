Activists in Africa resist corporate water privatisation

Civil society and labour activists on the platform of the Our Water Our Right Africa Coalition have called on African governments to reject water privatisation and demand the return of water systems seized by private corporations back to the hands of the African people to be publicly funded and equitably managed.

The coalition made the demand at an international press conference on Wednesday during which a report, ‘Africa Must Rise & Resist Water Privatisation,’ was launched as part of activities lined out to mark the Africa Week of Action Against Water Privatisation which began on October 11, 2021, and runs through October 15.

The week of action coincides with the annual…