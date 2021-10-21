Akande, Tinubu, Oyetola others shower encomium on late Awolowo

A prominent politician and the former National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Chief Adebisi Akande on Thursday described the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo as a harbinger of liberation through his free education programme which would forever be unobliterated in the minds of the progressives.

Chief Akande was a guest speaker at the 2021 Obafemi Awolowo University Free Education lecture series and award of distinguished personalities organised by the Faculty of Education. It was held at the Oduduwa hall of the institution.

Akande pointed out that the introduction of free education to all and sundry by late Awolowo served to tremendously transform many Nigerians, and guide…