AUC, AFRIMA appoint PWC to verify award votes

In line with its adherence to integrity and transparency, The African Union Commission and the international committee of All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) have appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) as the official international auditor of AFRIMA’s voting processes and applications as announced at a joint press conference and unveiling ceremony held at the PWC Experience Centre in Lagos, Nigeria on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

PwC will perform independent stress testing of AFRIMA’s voting platform, conduct vulnerability assessment to validate the integrity of the software deployed for improved security controls, carry out penetration testing covering the voting system and its…