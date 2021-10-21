(BREAKING) FG has produced Nnamdi Kanu in court, says lead counsel

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, lead counsel to the detained self-acclaimed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has confirmed that his client is in court to face trial in the treasonable felony charges preferred against him by the Federal Government.

Kanu was ferried into the court premises under a heavy security convoy at exactly 8 am.

The IPOB leader is being prosecuted by the Federal Government on an amended seven-count charge bordering on allegations of terrorism, treason, money laundering, among others.

Meanwhile, no journalist has been allowed entrance into the courtroom as at the time of filing this report.

