Buhari directs security agencies to ‘dominate’ Anambra, ensure free, fair guber poll

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the nation’s security agencies to dominate Anambra State and ensure the people get the confidence to exercise their right to vote.

This followed a meeting of security and intelligence chiefs he presided over at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Briefing correspondents on the outcome of the meeting, Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, said the meeting deliberated on the November 6 governorship electron and resolved to put every machinery in motion to make it a free and fair exercise.

He said this is the only way to promote democracy and and ensure good governance in the country.

Fielding questions, the minister said: “Well, quite a lot of…