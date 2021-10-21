Courts, schools, banks, parks, markets, others shut in Ebonyi over Nnamdi Kanu’s trial

Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital was deserted as all private and public schools were shut on Thursday following the sit-at-home order declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) over the arraignment of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

No market was opened in the state including the popular International Market in the capital city located on Tran-Sharan-Highway as the entrance and exit gates were under lock and key.

No commercial bank and shop was opened for business when Tribune Online went round the capital city while parks, relaxation centres and eateries and all major roads in the city including Water Works Road, Ogoja Road, Afikpo Road, Ogbaga…