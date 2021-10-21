Customs’ move to impound private jets

LAST week, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) threatened to impound 29 private jets on which the owners had not paid statutory duties to the Federal Government. Speaking at a news conference in Abuja, the NCS Public Relations Officer (PRO), Joseph Attah, disclosed that the agency had, in June, commenced the verification of all privately owned aircraft due to rising insecurity in the country. According to him, the 29 private jets in question would be impounded if the owners did not show up at the expiration of its 140-day ultimatum. Attah explained that within the stipulated period of verification, 86 private jets or airplane operators showed up for the exercise and presented relevant…