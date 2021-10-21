ECOWAS Bank appoints Ashimolowo as vice-president Operations

The 75th Meeting of the Board of Directors of the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID), held on October 1, 2021, at the bank’s headquarters, unanimously appointed Dr Olagunju Ashimolowo, as Vice-President in charge of Operations.

Dr Ashimolowo brings on board wealth of relevant experience which will further strengthen and consolidate the bank’s operations and governance framework.

Before his appointment, Ashimolowo held the position of Director, Internal Audit and Evaluation of Operations for over four years at the Bank.

He had previously held the position of Group Office Auditor at Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) for nine years.

Ashimolowo, a fellow of…