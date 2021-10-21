Investors’ interest in high cap stocks lifts ASI by 1.1 per cent

Bullish sentiments persisted in the Nigerian equities market, on Thursday, as investors’ interests in bellwethers led the All-Share Index (ASI) to close 1.1 per cent higher at 41,704.11 basis points.

Specifically, sentiments at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) was largely to interest in BUA Cement, MTN Nigeria and Airtel Africa shares as they appreciated by 6.1 per cent, 1.2 per cent and 1.3 per cent respectively.

This bullish outing recorded for the day brought the month-to-date and year-to-date outings of the All-Share Index to stand at 3.69 per cent and 3.56 per cent respectively.

Meanwhile, Investors gained N238 billion as the equities market capitalisation settled at N21.764…