NDLEA to establish offices in drug source countries

As a way to nip the problem from its origins, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) plans to establish offices in some countries that are the sources of illicit drugs smuggled into Nigeria.

Chairman, Chief Executive of the agency, Mohamed Buba Marwa, gave this hint on Thursday while featuring at the weekly briefing organised by the Presidential Media Team, at the presidential villa, Abuja.

He said the setting up of the offices subject to the availability of funds, would minimise the trouble the agency goes through in drugs detection and destruction in the country.

Marwa said that the NDLEA was already working with international partners in the war against drug smuggling to…