NIWA takes charge of newly commissioned jetty at Tin-Can port

In order to address challenges of siltation, flooding, as well as solid wastes along the ferry channels around communities in the Ajegunle area of Lagos, the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) recently received control of a newly constructed jetty at the Tin Can Island Port.

The jetty, a Federal Government intervention project, was executed through the Ecological Fund Office (EFO), under the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, for the benefit of NIWA in Lagos State.

While commissioning the jetty, Minister of State for Health, Senator Olorunimbe Mamora said the project was approved in the fourth quarter of 2018 with the aim of addressing…