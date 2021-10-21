Nnamdi Kanu pleads not guilty to seven-count amended charge

The detained self-acclaimed leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has pleaded not guilty to the seven-count amended charge preferred against him by the Federal Government.

Kanu, who was re-arraigned before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja said he was innocent of all the allegations leveled against him by the Federal Government after the charge was read to him in the open court.

His re-arraignment came on a day the Department of State Services (DSS), blatantly refused to allow even a single journalist inside the courtroom.

Heavily armed security personnel had denied journalists, lawyers, and supporters of the IPOB leader…