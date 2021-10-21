Police arrest two suspects for conniving with kidnappers to abduct their bosses

Two factory workers at Okpella Cement Company in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State are presently cooling off in a police cell in Benin City following their arrest over a plot to kidnap their bosses for a princely amount of money.

The suspects, Obi Bright and Favour Ede were said to have attempted to engage the services of kidnappers from neighbouring Kogi State to abduct their bosses, Uche Dimgba and Ekuweme Chukwuka for ransom purposes.

A police source disclosed that one of the suspects, Bright who recruited Favour had mandated him to engage the services of some kidnappers based in Kogi State to abduct the Dimgba and Ekuweme.

The suspects were said to have contacted a middle…