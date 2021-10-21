Turkey coup plotters still active in Nigeria, Erdogan tells Buhari

Visiting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey has told President Muhammadu Buhari that those who planned the abortive coup against him on July 15, 2016, are still active in Nigeria.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his host at the presidential villa, Abuja on Wednesday, the Turkish president hoped that with the two countries sharing intelligence, they could forge closer solidarity in the fight against terrorism.

Recall that Turkey had accused the coup leaders of being linked to the Gulen Movement led by Fethullah Gulen reported to have about 17 schools in Nigeria.

President Erdogan, while extending his condolences to Nigeria on the Goronyo attack in Sokoto state where about 40…