Unidentified persons detonate explosives on Abuja-Kaduna rail track, disrupt services ― NRC

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) on Thursday confirmed that the rail tracks for the Kaduna-Abuja train services were in the evening of Wednesday blown up by explosives planted on the tracks by yet to be identified persons. This is even as the Corporation said efforts are ongoing to restore the train services along that route.

Speaking to Tribune Online exclusively, the Managing Director of the NRC, Engineer Fidet Okhiria explained that the explosives damaged the rail tracks somewhere between Dutse and Rijana.

According to the NRC Boss, “Yes, there was an explosive on our rail track somewhere around Rijana and Dutse last night, and this damaged the tracks.

“Efforts are…