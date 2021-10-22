Alleged fraud: Court admits ex-NSITF chairman to bail as counsel says she suffers from diabetes, hypertension, contracted COVID-19

Justice Maryam Hassan Aliyu of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) sitting at Jabi, Abuja, on Friday admitted former chairman of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) board, Mrs Ngozi Olejeme, to bail.

Olejeme was on Thursday arraigned before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a nine-count charge bordering on abuse of office, mismanagement, giving false statement, taking kickback from contracts and diversion of NSITF funds into personal accounts and companies she had interest in, among others.

The anti-corruption commission, in one of the counts, alleged that Olejeme “dishonestly received the sum of N22,200,000” from a…