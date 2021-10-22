Buhari considers granting state pardon to Ken Saro Wiwa, other Ogoni activists

President Muhammadu Buhari has hinted of a possible state pardon to late Ogoni activist, Ken Saro Wiwa and others executed in the height of the Ogoni crisis in the 1990s.

He gave the indication when he received some leaders and people of Ogoniland at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday.

Recall that the activists, who became known as Ogoni 9, were from the Ogoni region who opposed the operating practices of the Royal Dutch Shell oil corporation.

They included author and playwright Ken Saro-Wiwa, Saturday Dobee, Nordu Eawo, Daniel Gbooko, Paul Levera, Felix Nuate, Baribor Bera, Barinem Kiobel, and John Kpuine.

They were executed in 1995 by the military regime of General Sani…