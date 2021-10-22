Cancer: Together, we can halt the waste of lives

OCTOBER is International Cancer Awareness Month (ICAM) with special emphasis on breast cancer. It is an important month to once again draw the attention of all, to the waste of precious lives and resources as a result of the huge gap in Nigeria’s health infrastructure especially the infrastructure for cancer care, and how we could bridge this gap. Cancer is the single most important barrier to increasing life expectancy in every country of the world. Therefore, Nigeria’s low life expectancy which is the seventh lowest globally will not improve unless we tackle cancer seriously. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), in 2019, cancer was the first or…