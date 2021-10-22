Don’t aid, abet criminals to perpetrate crimes in my domain ― Emir of Ningi warns district, village heads

Traditional rulers in Ningi Emirate in Bauchi State particularly district, village and ward heads have been warned against conniving with criminals to perpetrate evils in the Emirate as witnessed recently.

The warning was handed down by the Emir of Ningi, Alhaji Yunusa Muhammadu Danyaya while briefing traditional rulers and subjects on Thursday declaring that he will no longer tolerate acts of criminality and connivance with criminals such as bandits, kidnappers among others operating in the Emirate.

The traditional ruler who did not hide his displeasure said that the Ningi emirate will not fold its hands and see a situation where bandits are being invited by some traditional leaders and…