Edo court restrains Orbih, Otsu, Ogbeide-Ihama, eight others from participating in PDP convention

The lingering crisis in the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remained unabated as a State High court sitting in Benin City restrained the National Vice Chairman (South-South) of the party, Chief Dan Orbih, and the State Secretary of the party, Hilary Otsu, from participating in the party’s forthcoming convention scheduled for October 30 and 31, 2021.

Justice Joy Okeaya-Inneh gave the interim injunction on Friday in a motion ex-parte filed by Chief Idehen Manfred Ekundayo, Mr. Stanley Iduoze, and Odior Omadimhe (claimants) in the suit marked B/218/os/2021.

The suit has Hon. Samuel Saiki, Vincent Ekpomhoriri Umoru, Leslie Ebozoje, David Okoh Aigbodion (also known as…