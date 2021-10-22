ENDSARS as ‘dark notes in our history’

AFTER years of agonising over their brutality and killing by the (now disbanded) Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a tactical unit of the Nigeria Police formed in 1992 to fight robbery and other violent crimes, Nigerian youth organised themselves through a protest that was well coordinated and organised through deployment of technology, leadership and administrative sagacity. It was popularly known as the #ENDSARS protest. The protest was about holding the police institution to account for taking the youth and by extension Nigerians for a ride for a long time. They made this happen between October 8 and 20, 2020 starting in Lagos and spreading to other southern states while few states…