INAC 2021 showcases Nigeria’s cultural niche for investment drive

The International Arts and Crafts Expo is held annually in Abuja, it is a brand flagship for not only networking among stakeholders in the art and crafts value chain but also a platform to display the cultural ingenuity of Nigeria brand products for global leverage.

The 2021 edition consolidated on the gains and innovations of the maiden edition of the 2020 drive-in expo, and was a testimony of the Nigeria brand project of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) under the leadership of Chief Olusegun Runsewe as the director-general of the council in repositioning Nigeria through cultural diplomacy.

Organised at the football pitch of the Abuja Sheraton Hotel, the 14th edition of…