Maolud Nabiyyi (II) – Tribune Online

IN the name of Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful.

Almighty Allah says in Holy Qur’an, Al-Imran, 3:144: “Muhammad is no more than an Apostle. Many were the Apostles that passed away before him. If he died or were slain will ye then turn back on your heels? If any did turn back on his heels not the least harm, will he do to God but God (on the other hand) will swiftly reward those who (serve him) with gratitude”.

Despite the persecution of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in Makkah by the idolaters for preaching Islam, and his exit on holy fight of Hijrah on Friday, September 24, 622 A. D. (13th of Rabiul-Awwal1) to Madinah to escape extinction, his birth served as arrival of one who has a…