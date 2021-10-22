Ministers, deputy governor, others for UNILAG Muslim Alumni’s AGM on Sunday

MINISTER of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite; Ogun State deputy governor, Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele and chairman of the University of Lagos Muslim Community (UMC), Professor Lai Olurode, are among dignitaries expected on Sunday at the 32nd University of Lagos Muslim Alumni (UMA) annual general meeting (AGM).

According to the National President of the UMA, Alhaji Shuaib Salisu, the event, scheduled to hold at the Islamic Centre of the UNILAG Mosque in Akoka, Yaba, will feature the induction of Muslim graduates into the UMA, honouring of the 2021 best PhD and first-class graduates and unveiling of the new logo of the…