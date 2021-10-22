NCC alerts Android phone users to new virus that steals banking information

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has alerted millions of Nigerian telecom consumers of the existence of new, high-risk and extremely-damaging Malware called Flubot.

NCC said malware is a generic word used to describe a virus or software, designed specially to “disrupt, damage, or gain unauthorised access to a computer system.”

A statement signed by Director, Public Affairs of NCC, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, said “according to the information received today, October 21, 2021, from the Nigeria Computer Emergency Response Team (ngCERT), Flubot targets Androids with fake security updates and App installations.

“The ngCERT affirmed that Flubot impersonates Android mobile banking…