Nigeria to showcase achievements, mobilise finances at COP 26

The Minister of Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, has said the federal government of Nigeria, would seek out opportunities to mobilise funds to mitigate the challenge of climate change in the country at the Glasgow meeting of the Conference of Parties COP26.

Ikeazor said Nigeria would do this after it has showcased her achievements on climate change to the conference of parties at Glasgow later this month.

Ikeazor said this in Abuja at the 15 National Council on Environment (NCE) which focused on the appraisal of emerging challenges and the opportunities in the environment sector.

Already the nation has established an action plan on gender mainstreaming and youth initiatives to drive adaptation…