Suspected paedophile arraigned for allegedly defiling minor

A 61-year-old man, Alfa Olayiwola Rasak, was on Friday charged to court by the Oyo State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for allegedly defiling a 15-year-old girl (name withheld).

The suspect’s alleged act is contrary to Section 34(1) and punishable under section 34(2) of the Child Rights Law of Oyo State.

After the one-count charge was read, the Chief Magistrate, S. H. Adebisi of Family Court 1, Iyaganku, Ibadan ordered the accused to be remanded in Abolongo Correctional Centre in Oyo town.

The case was adjourned till November 8 for further hearing.

The state Commandant of NSCDC, Michael Adaralewa, had earlier told journalists that Rasak was apprehended by the…