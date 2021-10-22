The Voice Nigeria finalist, Naomi Mac, to host 3-in-1 concert in celebrating 30th birthday

One of the fan favourites on The Voice Nigeria and three-time talent show finalist, Naomi Mac, will be marking her 30th birthday with a three-in-one worship and thanksgiving concert scheduled for Friday, 12th of November, 2021 at the Harvesters Church, Lekki-Lagos.

Tagged the ‘Naomi Mac experience’, the three-in-one concert will also double as the official launch of her much anticipated five-track Ep as well as her new fashion brand, Solfa.

Commenting on the upcoming event, the social media figure, Naomi Mac said, “I am so excited to be turning 30 next month. It’s been a tremendous journey right from the beginning and I am so grateful to God for life, for the lessons I’ve learnt…