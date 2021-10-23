27-year-old man allegedly kill 28-year-old live-in partner in Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command have arrested a 27-year-old man, Enoch Yohanna of Gwallameji Doka, a suburb of Bauchi metropolis for allegedly killing his late live-in partner, Ruth Amos.

According to PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili, On 07/10/2021 at about 0445hrs, a Joint patrol team in collaboration with the Peace and Security Committee while on visibility patrol, sighted a young lady lying in a pool of blood with wounds on her head and blood gushing out from her mouth at Sabon Kaura.

The PPRO in a press release stated that the team evacuated the victim to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, (ATBUTH) Bauchi, where she was certified dead.

The PPRO identified the deceased as Ruth Amos…