Anambra guber poll under threat, as IPOB declares sit-at-home protest from Nov 5

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has declared a one-week sit-at-home protest from November 5 to prevail on the Federal Government to release its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB’s media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, disclosed this in a statement made available to Newsmen in Awka, Anambra State on Saturday.

This is coming as Anambra State is having a governorship election on 6th November, 2021.

In the statement, IPOB said, “Following the adjournment of our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s court case to 10th of November 2021, by the Federal High Court Abuja, we the great movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra wish to inform Biafrans, friends of Biafra…