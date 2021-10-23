Complement your beauty with anklets

Anklets, also known as leg chains, are beautiful ornaments worn around the ankles. The use of this fashion piece has its origin in India and is commonly used by their women for different occasions.

This stylish ornament which once made its way into Nigeria fashion scene has remained trending ever since.

Today, many fashion conscious ladies make fashion statement with the anklets which come in different designs, styles and colours such as gold, silver, bronze and rose gold. Others are designed with beads in different colours and sizes depending on one’s taste.

Asides the fact that anklets serve as beautiful ornaments, they also provide relief from leg pain and weakness, regulate…