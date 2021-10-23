Diarrhea: How a mother’s perception of feeding practices determines her child’s survival

Diarrhea accounts for one in five deaths amongst children in Nigeria. In-home management of childhood diarrhea, cultural diversity exists in people’s perceptions of appropriate feeding practices during and after diarrheal episodes.

Mothers’ perceptions of the type of food to be served to children, and the number of feeding times, during and after diarrheal episodes varied according to their social status and the food culture of their local environment. However, mothers’ perceptions of feeding practices in home management of childhood diarrhea are influenced by culture, religion and socio-demographic factors.

Researchers who examined factors that influenced people’s perceptions of…