Edo Court restrains Amagba Community over Ize-Iyamu’s farmland

An Edo State High court, sitting in Benin City, has restrained the Amagba village from meddling with Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu’s farmland in the community.

Justice P.A. Akhihiero gave the interim injunction, following a motion ex-parte filed by Pastor Ize-Iyamu and I.O.Farms Ltd (Claimants) in the suit marked B/623/2021 with Elder J.B. Omoma and six others as Defendants.

The six other defendants are Elder F.Ekhoruromwen, Elder E.Edosomwan, T. Ogbodonmwangbe, Uyi Emwinmandolo, Hon Mathew Iduoriyekemhen, Peter Ehunwinose (alias Ero) for themselves and on behalf of Amagba village).

The Judge also restrained the defendants from further encroaching, bulldozing, selling, or leasing the said land…