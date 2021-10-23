FCT spends N4.8bn annually on municipal waste ― Minister

Not less than N4.8bn is being expended annually, to evacuate wastes in the major districts of Abuja, covering phases one to three, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mallam Muhammad Bello has said.

Bello said this when he addressed and declared open the 15th National Council of Environment (NCE) which held in Abuja for the “Appraisal of the Emerging Challenges and the Opportunities in the Environment Sector, a call for Action Towards the Environment of our Dream.”

Bello said the pressure of the city which was organized was on the one hand as he described the waste disposal cost of the Satellite towns to the city as “another thing.”

The Minister who said the Federal…