Fela honoured as ‘Africa’s Fearless Man’ by Fearless Energy Drink

Fearless Energy Drink, – the premium brand of Rite Foods, has honored the late Afrobeat king, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, with a posthumous award of the ‘Fearless Man of Africa’.

The award was announced at the closing of this year’s edition of ‘Felabration’.

A statement by Rite Foods, said the award was to recognize the music legend as “Africa’s foremost talent with positive energy, a creative genius, intentionally different and a premium quality brand that resonates the value chain of the Fearless energy brand.”

The statement said: “Fela is considered most deserving of the posthumous award was also for his musical prowess and the legacy the music legend left behind for…