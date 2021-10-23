Fidelity Bank completes successful Eurobond offering, raises $400m

Fidelity Bank Plc just concluded a Eurobond offering, raising US $400 million from the international capital markets through a five-year tenor Eurobond, with a 7.765 per cent coupon.

The Eurobond was managed jointly by JP Morgan along with Citigroup.

The other Joint Lead Manager (JLM) was the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), which is one of Africa’s top-rated financial institutions.

Industry watchers believe Fidelity Bank was able to assemble such a strong team of JLMs due to the bank’s reputation for world-class corporate governance and risk management, along with its highly experienced and top-quality management and one of the strongest Board of Directors in the banking…