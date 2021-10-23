‘My wife wears tight-fitting trousers, transparent dresses, sleeps with men for money’

A woman, Sakirat Adekunle, recently dragged her husband, Hassan Adekunle before Ile Tuntun Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, praying that it end their marriage.

The plaintiff accused the defendant of abandoning his duties towards her and their children.

Sikirat also stated that his husband was a liar.

According to her, he always complained of paucity of fund and would starve her and their children.

Sikirat told the court that Hassan was a selfish person who would buy food from a food vendor and eat before she returned from work.

The plaintiff stated that she had caught him on some occasions eating when she returned home from work earlier than normal.

Sikirat further explained that she…