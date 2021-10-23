Oyo prison attack a national embarrassment ― Gani Adams

Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has reacted to the attack on the prison in Abolongo in Oyo Town, Oyo State, where bandits set free an unspecified number of inmates, condemning the act and describing the invasion as a national embarrassment.

Iba Adams expressed this concern on Sunday in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, saying the invasion of the prison by bandits had exposed the poor security situation in the country.

This was just as the Yoruba generalissimo, who noted that Oyo State and the entire South-West had never experienced such jailbreak in a long time, a situation that recently played out in Kabba, Kogi State, said it was…