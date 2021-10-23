Sufficient funding for health sector will reverse medical tourism – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele and the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, made a strong case for an increase in investments in the health sector to curb about N6 billion spent on medical tourism yearly.

The trio made the call in Lagos at the unveiling of Duchess International Hospital, a multi-million-naira state-of-the-art health facility funded by Access Bank Plc.

They urged banks to make loans accessible to healthcare investors to provide standard health facilities, technologies and equipment for quality services to curb medical tourism.

Osinbajo said Nigeria had world-class talents, ideas and other…