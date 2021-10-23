Sylva charges 2,297 PTI graduands to evolve ideas that’ll transform Nigeria

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has charged the 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 graduands of the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) to bring into the oil and gas industry new ideas, innovations and inventions that’ll transform the country.

The former governor of Bayelsa State gave the charge on Saturday at the institute’s convocation ceremony held at the PTI Conference Centre, Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

Sylva, who urged the graduands to continue with the confidence and brilliance they have so far exerted, çongratulated the newly-appointed Principal and Chief Executive of PTI, Dr Henry Adimula, whom, he said, would achieve tremendous…